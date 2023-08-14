CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CLP Stock Up 0.2 %

CLPHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,215. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.