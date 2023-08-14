CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 593,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $186.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,391 shares of company stock worth $4,553,729 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

