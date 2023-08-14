Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Lowered to $2.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $1.16 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.86.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 519.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

