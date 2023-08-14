Cobak Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.17 Million (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $48.97 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,447,561 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

