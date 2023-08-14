Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.3 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOF stock remained flat at $150.29 during trading on Monday. Cochlear has a one year low of $118.43 and a one year high of $169.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02.
About Cochlear
