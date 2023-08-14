Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.3 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOF stock remained flat at $150.29 during trading on Monday. Cochlear has a one year low of $118.43 and a one year high of $169.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

