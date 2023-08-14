Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells $326,600.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.71. 708,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,456. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,438,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,344,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after buying an additional 103,970 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

