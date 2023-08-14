Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.06.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.