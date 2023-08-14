Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RNP opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

