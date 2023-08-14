Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PSF stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

