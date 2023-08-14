Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.59. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

