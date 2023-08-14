Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 375,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 405,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

