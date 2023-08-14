Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 7,725 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 496,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

