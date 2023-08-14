Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

