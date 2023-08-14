Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $67.71. 14,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $78.96.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.547 per share. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

