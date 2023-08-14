Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.01

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 22660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,869.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,481,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Concentrix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Concentrix by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

