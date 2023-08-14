Conflux Hits Market Cap of $606.64 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $606.64 million and approximately $43.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,431.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00279338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.84 or 0.00780936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00539374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00059350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00121522 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,643,225 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,166,430,453.2502937 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18223493 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $12,622,848.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

