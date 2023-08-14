Conflux Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $576.42 million and $12.83 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,403.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.00279510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00777433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00540893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00059707 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00121441 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,430,453 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,166,146,873.2264957 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17841543 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,177,449.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.