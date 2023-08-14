Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Conifer from $1.70 to $1.65 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Conifer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Conifer

Conifer Price Performance

CNFR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 2,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335. The company has a market cap of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. Conifer has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conifer

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Conifer comprises 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 3.88% of Conifer worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.