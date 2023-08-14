CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Position Decreased by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy makes up about 3.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

CEIX traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $79.12. 67,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,797. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $84.21.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

