Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$3,150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,950.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down C$47.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2,715.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. The company has a market cap of C$57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,783.98 and a 1-year high of C$2,829.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,723.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,574.22.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.74 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 80.4198565 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

