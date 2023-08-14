Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247,600 shares during the quarter. Copa makes up approximately 15.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 7.56% of Copa worth $275,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPA. HSBC lowered their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of CPA traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

