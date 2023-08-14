Cormark Trims Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Target Price to C$66.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of CGY traded down C$2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$53.08. 33,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.79. The company has a market cap of C$622.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$52.64 and a twelve month high of C$68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.
Calian Group Company Profile
