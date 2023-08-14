Cormark Trims Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Target Price to C$66.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CGY traded down C$2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$53.08. 33,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.79. The company has a market cap of C$622.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$52.64 and a twelve month high of C$68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

