CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

