CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,276,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,841 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,327,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 193,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.46. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

