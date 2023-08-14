Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.