Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE CPNG opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Coupang has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $21.31.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,162,754 shares of company stock worth $33,837,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coupang by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

