Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires 231,835 Shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITTW – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,835 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Nauticus Robotics were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 1,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 270,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 256,073 shares during the period.

Nauticus Robotics Price Performance

KITTW opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Nauticus Robotics Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications.

