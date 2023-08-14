Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires 388,692 Shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Free Report) by 207.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

GFGDR opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Growth for Good Acquisition Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

