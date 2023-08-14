Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires 406,300 Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRW – Free Report) by 169.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,300 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Evergreen were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evergreen Stock Up 19.1 %

EVGRW opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Evergreen Co. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.59.

About Evergreen

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

