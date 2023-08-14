Cowen AND Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXR)

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its stake in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,877 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Bannix Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Bannix Acquisition Trading Down 23.9 %
NASDAQ:BNIXR opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Bannix Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.73.
About Bannix Acquisition
