Cowen AND Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXR)

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its stake in Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,877 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Bannix Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bannix Acquisition Trading Down 23.9 %

NASDAQ:BNIXR opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Bannix Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Get Bannix Acquisition alerts:

About Bannix Acquisition

(Free Report)

Read More

Bannix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more target businesses. The company intends to focus its search on target businesses in the customer engagement sector of telecommunications, retail, and financial services; B2B enterprise software; and that utilizes big data analytics technologies, advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms, cloud capabilities, and IoT-friendly infrastructure.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNIXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bannix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNIXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bannix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bannix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.