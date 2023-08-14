Cowen AND Company LLC Has $116,000 Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,227 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLINR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 184,460 shares during the period.

CLINR stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

