Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $134,000 in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.14% of Mars Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARX. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MARX stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About Mars Acquisition

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

