Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 99,025 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 99,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 71.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 266,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

