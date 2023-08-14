Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.23% of Arogo Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,946,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,379,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 2,292.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 242,904 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arogo Capital Acquisition alerts:

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arogo Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.