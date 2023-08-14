Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.47% of Fat Projects Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FATP opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Fat Projects Acquisition Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and/or big data sectors in Southeast Asia.

