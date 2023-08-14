Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.32. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.39.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Credit Saison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.