Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Down 36.1% in July

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.32. Credit Saison has a 1 year low of C$12.54 and a 1 year high of C$13.39.
Credit Saison Company Profile
