Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 3.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.85. 449,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,214,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $11,458,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,353,002 shares in the company, valued at $170,522,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,972,931 shares of company stock worth $48,301,117 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

