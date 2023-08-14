Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Short Interest Update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 55.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,532 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,324,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,212,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,705. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

