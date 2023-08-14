Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.03.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.98.

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$548,150.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$548,150.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

