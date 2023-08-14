Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in July

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,650.0 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.