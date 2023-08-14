Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,650.0 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.