CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.82

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.82 ($9.59) and last traded at €8.86 ($9.63), with a volume of 32134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.89 ($9.66).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.64.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for ruminants, pigs, poultry and pets as well as in aquaculture; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; distillers dried grains with solubles for animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle, pet food, and pigs.

