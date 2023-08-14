Crystalline Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Crystalline Management Inc. lessened its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 108,665 shares during the quarter. Euronav comprises 1.1% of Crystalline Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 35,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Euronav by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DNB Markets upped their target price on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Euronav Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,834. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

