CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,697.0 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.72 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT REIT is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

