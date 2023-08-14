CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,118,400 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 3,680,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,184.0 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CyberAgent stock remained flat at $6.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

