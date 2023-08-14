CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,192 shares of company stock worth $991,515 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

