Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in July

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,974.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dai-ichi Life
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.