Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in July

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,974.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

