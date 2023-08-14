Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$50.00 on Monday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$67.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.36.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.