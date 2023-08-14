DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DaVita Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. 472,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
