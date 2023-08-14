DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DaVita Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.35. 472,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $116.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 73.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in DaVita by 156.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DaVita by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

