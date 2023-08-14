Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.64.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,332 shares of company stock valued at $395,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,884,000 after acquiring an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.