Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Director John C. Miller Sells 7,909 Shares

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,196,980.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DENN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 483,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 191,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

